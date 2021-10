The Lady Hawk Cross Country team competed in two runs last week, at the home meet Tuesday, and at Circle against other Class C competitors on Friday. The aptly named Rolling Hills Golf Course proved to be a tough competition for runners due to the number and length of the hills. The runners looped up and down over some of the steeper portions of the course familiar to golfers, beginning on hole 1, looping around hole 2 and back up around the far end of the course. Varsity runners would run the loop twice, finishing on hole 9.

