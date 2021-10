Formula One bosses have announced the sport will stage its first Qatar Grand Prix in November.The inaugural race will take place at Losail International Circuit, 20 miles outside of Doha , the PA news agency understands, and fills the vacant slot left by the cancelled Australian Grand Prix.F1 announced on Twitter: “F1 will race in Qatar for the first time on November 19-21. Qatar will also join the F1 calendar in a 10-year deal from 2023.”With Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi hosting the concluding rounds of the campaign on 5 December and 12 December respectively, the anticipated announcement means Lewis...

