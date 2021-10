LONG BRANCH - Seaview Towers is gone and what goes in its place could be very similar to what once was there, but a lot nicer: twin condominium buildings. A development group 390 Ocean LLC is proposing to build two 107-foot high, seven-story buildings with step-back terraces on top of an underground parking garage. A three-story building would link the two. A total of 101 condo units are proposed.

