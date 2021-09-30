CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: Bruins lead on vaccine rules

Daily News Of Newburyport
 5 days ago

Hockey returns to the TD Garden tonight, and if you want to see the Bruins play the Philadelphia Flyers in the NHL preseason, you’ll have to prove you probably don’t have COVID-19. Which is as it should be, in light of the pandemic and all. The Garden’s newly updated rules,...

chatsports.com

Fully-vaccinated Bruins return to pre-pandemic camp routine

Indeed, some of the norms from the pre-pandemic days returned as some of the COVID protocols loosened up. And while everyday activity hasn’t reverted to normal completely, the strict quarantine life at home has eased up significantly. Because of this, the National Hockey League has loosened some of its restrictions...
HOCKEY
ABC6.com

Fully Vaccinated Bruins Open Training Camp

The Boston Bruins reported to training camp ahead of their 2021-22 season Wednesday. One hundred percent of the team is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, acoording to head coach Bruce Cassidy. The B’s will take the ice for team drills Thursday. Their first exhibition game is Sunday in Washington.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Vaccination Efforts Required No Pushing From Patrice Bergeron

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. If professional sports locker rooms really are a microcosm of society as a whole, then you better believe there are some NHL captains who spent their offseason begging teammates to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It doesn’t appear Patrice Bergeron...
NHL
State
Massachusetts State
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins Vaccinated, Chara And Isles Poised For Cup Run

Boston Bruins players won’t have to worry about being suspended without pay should they contract COVID during the 2021-22 regular season. Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak is supporting another budding New England sports star. Will the New York Islanders finally get over the hump next spring?. Montreal Canadiens winger...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

TD Garden Requiring Vaccination Proof At Boston Bruins Games

In a move that’s in line with other NHL arenas, TD Garden announced on Wednesday that they will require proof of vaccination at Boston Bruins games for everybody eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine that’s coming through the doors for events beginning at the end of September. Per the Garden’s own...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Haula, DeBrusk Lead Way To Boston Bruins Win

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener at the Capital One Arena:. GOLD STAR: Jake DeBrusk is hoping for a clean slate this season after really struggling last year, and he showed it with the way he played in the preseason opener. Granted it’s not exactly against the Grade-A competition he’ll face in the regular season, but still the speedy, skilled winger needs to really build things back up in the preseason. DeBrusk scored the B’s first goal when he attacked the net and popped in the rebound of a Connor Clifton net drive, and then DeBrusk scored the game-winner in the shootout with a nifty attempt. He finished with three shots on net, six shot attempts, a hit and two blocked shots along with a plus-2 rating while skating with Erik Haula and could really help the B’s if he can play with those kinds of skating legs most nights this season.
NHL
nbcboston.com

As Bruins Return to Ice, TD Garden's New Vaccine Policy Is Now in Effect

Fans catching the first Boston Bruins preseason game at the TD Garden needed more than just their ticket Thursday night — they also had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Some had it on their phones, others had their vaccine cards. "I feel so safe knowing...
NHL
Person
Cam Neely
chatsports.com

Artemi Panarin leads Rangers 3-2 over Bruins for team’s first preseason win

The Boston Bruins came into town to take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden and it was an exciting contest. Artemi Panarin put on a show for the fans at The World’s Most Famous Arena with a goal and two assists. Kaapo Kakko who talked about bulking up and going to the net today, contributed a goal and an assist to help the Rangers.
NHL
abc17news.com

Pac-12 South lead at stake when Sun Devils, Bruins clash

The winner of the clash between Arizona State and UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday will become the heavy favorite to win the Pac-12 South. Both the Sun Devils and Bruins bounced back from non-conference losses with comprehensive wins last Saturday, as UCLA picked up a 35-24 victory at Stanford while Arizona State had a 35-13 romp over Colorado.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uclabruins.com

Bruins, Nobilio Lead the Field in Round One of the Blessings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The UCLA women's golf teams holds a four stroke lead at even par 288 after round one of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday. The course host, Arkansas, sits in second at 4-over 292 and the next closes competitor is Louisville at 15 over 303. Four Bruins – Alessia Nobilio, Emma Spitz, Ty Akabane and Zoe Antoinette Campos -- blitzed the Blessings Golf Club with four Top 10 finishes in the opening round.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
#Garden#Pcr
bostonhockeynow.com

McAvoy Ready To Lead For Bruins Regardless Of Letter On Jersey

From Bobby Orr to Brad Park to Ray Bourque to Zdeno Chara, the torch has been passed on along the blue line for the Boston Bruins. With the departure of Chara prior to last season, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy accepted that torch and had another stellar season becoming the new No.1 blueliner for the Boston Bruins. McAvoy has also shown he’s ready to lead as well and for a second time this preseason, he was rewarded for that as he was given the vacant A left behind by David Krejci for the 2-1 overtime loss to the Flyers.
NHL
belmontbruins.com

Bruin Brilliance

Nashville, Tenn.-- For the 17th consecutive year the Belmont Women's Soccer team has been awarded the United Soccer Coaches College Women's Team Academic Award for the 2020-2021 academic year. The award was instituted in 1966 to recognize exemplary performance in the classroom. A total of 602 soccer teams including men's...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Health
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily News Of Newburyport

Newburyport's Chabot selected for 2021 Laver Cup Ballkid Squad

Following an intensive recruitment process, Newburyport’s Dante Chabot was selected as one of 30 New England kids between the ages of 12-15 to be part of the Laver Cup 2021 Boston Ballkid Squad. Chabot participated in a training session at Longfellow Tennis Club in Natick, going through a series of...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Daily News Of Newburyport

Sensational Stallard: Newburyport's do-it-all weapon is a star at receiver and linebacker

If you've been to a Newburyport football game this fall, there's probably one number you've seen flying around the field more than others. It's the number of senior wide receiver/inside linebacker Lucas Stallard, who over the past two years has transformed himself into both one of the Cape Ann League's top playmakers as well as defensive stoppers.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Daily News Of Newburyport

Sports in a Minute: Sullivan now No. 2 All-Time

The Newburyport Gridiron Twitter account (@portclippers) is full of amazing historical stats. After Newburyport’s 19-14 Border Battle win over Triton on Friday, quarterback Finn Sullivan moved to No. 2 all-time in Clipper history for rushing yards by a QB. Sullivan rushed for 121 yards in the win, and now sits...
NEWBURYPORT, MA

