Crown Holdings Expands North American Footprint

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YARDLEY, PA — Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) reports today that its previously announced Southwestern United States aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility will be located in Mesquite, Nevada. This two line state-of-the-art plant will supply standard and specialty beverage cans to the Company’s customers serving a variety of categories, including...

