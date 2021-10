Brentford boss Thomas Frank is delighted to be counting on Mathias Jensen this season. Jensen featured in the Bees' Carabao Cup defeat of Oldham Athletic in midweek. Frank said, "Mathias has been one of our most important players in the last two seasons, and therefore it is important that he gets up to speed and gets sharper, because we need his quality.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO