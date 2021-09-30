Blue Reflection: Second Light Deals With Inner Struggles in Interesting Ways
When Blue Reflection was first released in 2017, I’m not sure what JRPG fans expected the experience would be like. Its identity was presented as a magical girl adventure, but its narrative themes were so much more. Those who played were surprised by the relationships and emotional story beats brought together by some intense boss battles. However, with the upcoming release of Blue Reflection: Second Light, everything seems to be clear as to what this series is, a magical girl drama.noisypixel.net
Comments / 0