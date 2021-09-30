Blue Reflection: Second Light Deals With Inner Struggles in Interesting Ways

No one was expecting a revival of ActRaiser (Editor: the original title is stylized differently), yet here we are in 2021 with the surprise launch of Actraiser Renaissance. This new release isn’t exactly a sequel, nor is it a faithful remake of the Super Nintendo classic. Instead, it’s more of a modern reimagining. Although primarily based on the 1991 original, this iteration takes its fair share of creative liberties with the presentation and game design. For better or worse, it changes up several aspects of the experience and adds several new ideas of its own.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO