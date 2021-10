It is with some trepidation that we step back into the debate on Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen this week. Ahead of the unloved Russian Grand Prix – hands up who will miss Sochi when it slips off the calendar in 2023 to be replaced by a new track in St Petersburg? – the focus still falls on a slow-speed kerfuffle between a couple of hard-heads. Should it? Well, yes. After all, it is kind of a big deal when there’s a world championship at stake, the whole world is watching and these two are putting their lives on the line. Is that over-dramatic? Well, no. Hamilton’s ‘halo’ moment was a timely reminder that it doesn’t have to be a flat-out shunt at Copse or Eau Rouge/Raidillon for consequences to be potentially awful, as these two prepare to go toe-to-toe through the autumn.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO