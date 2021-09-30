CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Phaeton Announces ESG Bond Exchange to Power Its Green Environmental Goals.

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhaeton, a decentralised ledger system, announced the launch of Phaeton ESG Bond Exchange powered by blockchain technology. The launch of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Bond fits well with Phaeton’s core ethos of using its technology to make a positive social impact. In addition, Phaeton is planning to take on the already crowded DeFi market with a new use case. While several DeFi protocols offer various payment solutions, such as lending and borrowing, Phaeton plans to serve a new market segment with its ESG Bonds.

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chinese developer misses payment, adding to industry strain

A mid-size Chinese real estate developer failed to make a $205.7 million payment due to bondholders Tuesday, adding to the industry's financial strain as one of China's biggest developers tries to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt.Fantasia Holdings Group announced it missed the payment in a statement issued through the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It gave no explanation but said it had asked for trading of Fantasia shares to be suspended.Some Chinese developers are struggling to repay debt after regulators tightened limits last year on their use of borrowed money. That is fueling fears about possible defaults...
ECONOMY
TIME

How to Invest in Companies That Are Actually Helping the Environment

ESG funds—investment funds that are supposed to include companies that score the highest marks in environmental, social and governance factors—have become increasingly popular as more people look to put their money where their environmental concerns are. When BlackRock debuted a new ESG-aligned fund in April, investors couldn’t get enough. They poured $1.25 billion into the U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (stock ticker LCTU) on its first day. No ESG fund, or any type of exchange-traded fund (ETF) for that matter, had ever received that much investment so quickly .
ENVIRONMENT
CoinTelegraph

Phaeton announces the launch of the first renewable energy-powered blockchain network

Today, Phaeton announced the launch of their proprietary blockchain technology. Phaeton Blockchain is powered by various forms of renewable energy. It enables the company to deploy advanced solutions in identity management, real estate, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and cryptographic staking for passive income. The renewable energy-powered Phaeton Blockchain...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Bonds#Esg#Affordable Housing#Sustainable Agriculture#Phaeton Esg Bond Exchange#Environmental Social#Governance
etftrends.com

Bonding Over Fixed Income: Beyond ESG Ratings and Labels

High net worth investors are increasingly demanding ESG solutions from their financial advisors. But how do you fill that need when it comes to the fixed income side of the portfolio? In this comprehensive one-hour webinar, we’ll explore why an active approach to sustainable investing may be the key to escaping the broad-brush approach of just chasing “green bonds.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
etftrends.com

An Active ESG Bond ETF Can Help Fixed-Income Investors Add Value

As we explore the current marketplace, fixed income exchange traded fund investors should consider what to look for from their external fixed income managers and ways that asset managers can add value. In the recent webcast, Bonding Over Fixed Income: Beyond ESG Ratings and Labels, Janelle Woodward, president of MacKay...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Announces Auditor Change to Better Align with U.S. Exchange Uplisting Goal

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. , a diversified leading provider of augmented reality experience technologies and other services, announced that at the Company’s request Marcum LLP (“Marcum”) has been appointed as the Company’s new independent auditor effective today, September 29, 2021. Marcum’s retention follows the resignation of Nextech’s former auditor, DMCL LLP (“DMCL”), at the Company’s request.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Reuters

Saudi Arabia plans to issue green bonds soon to advance ESG plans

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia plans to issue green bonds soon, an official said on Monday, as the oil-producing kingdom seeks to embrace environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns to expand its investor base and finance a transition to a greener economy. Hani Al-Medaini, acting chief executive officer of the...
ADVOCACY
wealthmanagement.com

REITs Continue to Embrace Green Bonds

A surge in REIT green bond issuance is providing further proof of the growing appetite for sustainable initiatives from REITs and demand for green investment products on behalf of investors. According to market analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence, REITs had raised $7.17 billion from green bond issuance year-to-date through...
ECONOMY
bondbuyer.com

The green bond market in 2021: Implications for governments and investors

While green bonds have been around for nearly a decade, new federal government climate policy and a game-changing infrastructure funding package are giving fresh impetus to U.S. green bond issuance. And with a new generation of environmentally conscious investors seeking climate-friendly options that produce a financial return without harming the...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Miners Seek Out Nuclear Power as ESG Pressure Mounts

Amidst concerns of environmental sustainability, Bitcoin miners are symbiotically partnering with nuclear power plants. One such partnership is a joint venture between Talen Energy Corp. and bitcoin-mining company TeraWulf Inc. The miner started development on a facility the size of four football fields next to a Pennsylvania nuclear plant operated by Talen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Sprout Social Adds New Level of Transparency to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Commitments

The company launches its ESG website and annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report. Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today released its new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) website, which outlines and underscores the company’s commitments to sustainability and equity across the business. The site also includes Sprout’s recently published Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) report that details the current state of its demographic makeup along with key learnings and goals for the future.
ENVIRONMENT
etftrends.com

Momentum Continues Mounting for Green Bonds, GRNB

Investors doubting that the fixed income landscape is ripe for evolution and fresh concepts need not look any further than the VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEArca: GRNB). When GRNB came to market four and a half years ago, some investors didn’t even know what green bonds were. However, since the VanEck exchange traded fund debuted, ETF users increasingly clamored for the marriage of bonds and green investing principles, making GRNB one of the forefathers of this space. Those are nice feathers in GRNB’s cap, but the fund is backed by increasingly compelling fundamentals in the green bond market, including rising issuance.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Ripple (XRP) Launches $250 Million Creator Fund To Bolster NFTs On XRPL

NFTs are now one of the most popular offerings in the crypto market. So it is no surprise to see the biggest projects in the industry jumping on the train to take advantage of the situation. This is the case with Ripple’s latest project. The launch of a new fund by the network is aimed towards creators is meant to bolster the adoption of NFT minting on the blockchain.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

ESG Should Be More Than a Set of Specific Short-Term Goals

ESG Should Be A Systemwide Approach to Sustainability for the Long Term!. Today, it is not only assumed but expected that businesses contribute to or implement sustainable practices. Socially responsible and environmentally minded investors use a model called ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) to measure the sustainability and ethical impact of an investment. The ‘E’ specifically examines a business’ performance as a steward of the natural environment, focusing on areas such as resource depletion, greenhouse gas emission and deforestation. Considering a recent U.N. global climate science report, along with the workforce shifting away from Baby Boomers to Millennials and becoming more female, corporations will experience both external and internal pressure to change.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Joins Fashion’s Green Bond Movement

Companies in the sector are pursuing green bonds and sustainability-linked loans to fund their environmental goals. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

Chinese developer Fantasia fails to make debt payments

Another Chinese homebuilder has hit financial trouble after missing payments on debt obligations, adding to worries over the country's property sector as embattled giant China Evergrande teeters on the brink of collapse. The ratings agency added in a statement that although media reports said Fantasia missed an earlier payment to bondholders, the bond "does not appear to have been disclosed in the company's financial reports".
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Hashed Startup Studio UNOPND to Launch Metaverse and NFT Application Hub

New research and startup studio UNOPND has announced the launch of its metaverse and NFT application hub to support innovative ideas and use cases in the nascent industry, powered by blockchain technology investment firm Hashed. The UNOPND studio for creative projects will focus on new blockchain-based ideas for gaming and...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy