Phaeton Announces ESG Bond Exchange to Power Its Green Environmental Goals.
Phaeton, a decentralised ledger system, announced the launch of Phaeton ESG Bond Exchange powered by blockchain technology. The launch of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Bond fits well with Phaeton’s core ethos of using its technology to make a positive social impact. In addition, Phaeton is planning to take on the already crowded DeFi market with a new use case. While several DeFi protocols offer various payment solutions, such as lending and borrowing, Phaeton plans to serve a new market segment with its ESG Bonds.bitcoinist.com
Comments / 0