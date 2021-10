Italy face a semi-final rematch with Spain as they bid to follow up their Euro 2020 success by claiming more silverware this week.Roberto Mancini’s stylish European champions, who are defending a 37-game unbeaten record, host Spain in the first of the Uefa Nations League last-four encounters at the San Siro on Wednesday.The last meeting between the sides came at Wembley in July when, with a place in the Euros final at stake, Italy prevailed in a penalty shoot-out after a thrilling 1-1 draw.Victory this time would set up a final date with Belgium or France but Mancini, whose side are...

UEFA ・ 17 HOURS AGO