For training camp this season, the New Jersey Devils have brought in a few players on professional tryout contracts to let them compete in camp and see if they could be good enough to make the team. The one name that jumps out among the bunch is winger Jimmy Vesey, formerly of a few different teams at this point. Despite having been around for a while, he is still only 28 years old and while he has probably defined who he is as a player at this point, he can still clearly contribute at that age, and could do so for more than just this season if everything worked out.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO