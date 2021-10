SumUp, a global leader in digital payments and based in London, today announces a new CEO Europe, Michael Schrezenmaier. Schrezenmaier brings with him a founder’s mentality and a hands-on attitude, as well as being a perfect cultural fit for the company, which is notably diverse, in respect of markets served and its employees. He held a number of C-suite positions, including COO and Co-CEO at his most recent company, Pipedrive, a leading CRM platform. During his time there, Pipedrive achieved unicorn status.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO