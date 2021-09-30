China takes additional measures to backstop winter coal, natural gas, electricity supply
Northeast power utilities to buy 100% of coal through contracts, cut spot price exposure. Coal mines designated for emergency supply, residential use prioritized. China will take measures to ensure stable energy supplies -- mainly coal, natural gas, and electricity -- for the coming winter-spring heating season, specifically meeting energy demand from Northeastern regions and for residential use, the country's top economic and policy planner, the National Development and Reform Commission said at a press briefing Sept. 29.www.spglobal.com
