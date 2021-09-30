CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China takes additional measures to backstop winter coal, natural gas, electricity supply

By Staff
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Northeast power utilities to buy 100% of coal through contracts, cut spot price exposure. Coal mines designated for emergency supply, residential use prioritized. China will take measures to ensure stable energy supplies -- mainly coal, natural gas, and electricity -- for the coming winter-spring heating season, specifically meeting energy demand from Northeastern regions and for residential use, the country's top economic and policy planner, the National Development and Reform Commission said at a press briefing Sept. 29.

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Gas prices likely to rise nationwide as oil spikes, industry analyst says

Gas prices are likely to slowly rise nationwide as the price of oil nears its highest level in seven years, according to an industry analyst. Over the next two weeks, prices will likely rise in "most areas of the country," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business. However, the Great Lakes region "is likely to notice more pain before other areas," he added.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

Global energy crisis is the first of many in the clean-power era

The world is living through the first major energy crisis of the clean-power transition. It won't be the last. The shortages jolting natural gas and electricity markets from the U.K. to China are unfolding just as demand roars back from the pandemic. But the planet has faced volatile energy markets and supply squeezes for decades. What's different now is that the richest economies are also undergoing one of the most ambitious overhauls of their power systems since the dawn of the electric age -- with no easy way to store the energy generated from renewable sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Coal Mines#Northeast China#Ndrc
B102.7

We’ll Be Paying More for Natural Gas in South Dakota This Winter

If you use natural gas to heat your water, cook your food, dry your clothes or heat your house, you'll be shelling out more money this winter in South Dakota. A Tuesday (October 5) advisory from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) warns state residents to expect higher prices for natural gas as we head into the colder season.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Oil supported at $75-$90/b in October 2022: commodity trading CEOs

Straining supply lines and under-investment in upstream will likely dog oil markets and support prices, with levels similar to current ones in a year's time, the CEOs of commodity traders Vitol, Gunvor Group and Trafigura said at an industry event Oct. 4. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Listen: Face-to-face gas conference Gastech puts energy transition in focus

In the latest installment of the S&P Global Platts Commodities Focus podcast, Harry Weber, a Platts senior natural gas writer in Houston, is joined by Dania El Saadi and Claudia Carpenter in Dubai. Dania is a Platts senior editor, Middle East news, and Claudia is Platts editorial lead, Middle East crude. They discuss the recently completed Gastech, the biggest in-person gathering of gas market participants since the coronavirus pandemic erupted almost two years ago.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
spglobal.com

INTERVIEW: Renewable hydrogen GO market hinges on demand growth: CertifHy

Green and low-carbon hydrogen guarantees of origin (GOs) are set to play an important role in fulfilling the EU's ambitious climate targets, but the slow start-up of renewable hydrogen production and uptake on the demand side is holding up the implementation of a European-wide certification system, Antti Kuronen, project manager of the CertifHy registry and issuing body, told S&P Global Platts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

DRY BULK QUARTERLY: Freight rally could last till Q4 amid COVID-19 protocols

The rally in the dry bulk market seen during Q3 saw freight rates hit a decade high due to congestions caused by stringent COVID-19 protocols and weather-induced supply tightness, while demand stayed robust. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. As the market moves into...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Argentina oil producers target long-term production growth in gas

Oil producers in Argentina are considering stepping up natural gas production to eventually increase exports, buoyed by high prices and rising demand for the resource during the global energy transition to net-zero carbon emissions. Still, huge investments must be made in infrastructure first, according to two executives speaking at the Forbes Energy, Oil & Gas Summit in Buenos Aires Oct. 5.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Crude oil rally extends as markets eye tightened supply outlooks

Crude oil futures settled higher Oct. 5 as supply outlooks tightened following the OPEC+ group's decision to stick to its planned November production increase. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX November WTI settled $1.31 higher at $78.93/b and ICE December Brent climbed $1.30 to $82.56/b.
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

LNG seen having key role in energy transition despite record high prices

Lack of investments and supply disruptions are helping drive LNG and natural gas prices to record highs but LNG is still expected to play a significant role in the energy transition, delegates at the 10th LNG Producer-Consumer Conference said Oct. 5. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

World's longest under-sea electricity cable begins operations

Britain's National Grid dubs the 1.6 billion euro North Sea Link "the world's longest subsea electricity interconnector." The idea behind the NSL is for it to harness Norway's hydropower and the U.K's wind energy resources. A 450-mile subsea cable which connects the U.K. and Norway, enabling them to share renewable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

INTERVIEW: Transition 'needs careful sequencing' to avoid price shocks: Wartsila CEO

The energy transition needs to be carefully sequenced to avoid the cost risks associated with a depleted conventional fossil fuel system, Wartsila's new president and CEO, Hakan Agnevall, told S&P Global Platts. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "Without sufficient balancing power, you will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Surged To 2014 Levels Monday

Oil futures surged higher Monday as OPEC+ concluded a short meeting with agreement to maintain current plans for supply increases. Oil in New York jumped to the highest since 2014 following OPEC+’s decision to maintain a gradual supply hike even as a natural-gas crisis boosts crude demand. U.S. crude futures...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy