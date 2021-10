LCD Soundsystem has announced that it will play a 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel in the New York City borough. The slate of shows will begin Nov. 23 and run through Dec. 21. The concerts will be the band’s first outings in three years. LCD’s main man James Murphy recently told Pitchfork that he felt fine about the band not being able to play live during the shutdown.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO