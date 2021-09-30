Looking for ghosts on Cape Cod and beyond? Try these tours.
If you’re getting ready for the spirit(s) of Halloween on Cape Cod, some outdoor activities on crisp, moonlit nights of the fall might provide an answer. Some walks and ghost tours on the Cape and just over the bridge offer a combination of fun and scariness. They combine historical details of centuries past with the otherworldly and fantastical, making the “real” history as exciting as the ghostly apparitions. Some places to explore:www.capecodtimes.com
Comments / 0