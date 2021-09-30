CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia reports record 867 daily deaths from COVID-19

 5 days ago

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia reported 867 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Thursday, another new record amid a spike in infections.

The authorities reported 23,888 coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, up from 22,430 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

