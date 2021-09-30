CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Myanmar military takes responsibility for economic crisis

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SCoX_0cCcKNeM00
People are seen at a market after army seized power in a coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Myanmar's ongoing economic problems were caused by "outside factors" and two waves of COVID-19 infections, but the military government takes full responsibility and is working hard to address them, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Speaking after the kyat currency hit new lows this week, the ruling military council's spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the central bank had been unable to meet local demand for dollars.

Myanmar's currency has lost more than 60% of its value since the beginning of September, driving up food and fuel prices in an economy that has tanked since a Feb. 1 military coup. read more

"The government is working its best to solve this situation as best as possible," Zaw Min Tun told a regular news conference.

"As it is happened under this government, the current government will have to take responsibility."

Many gold shops and money exchanges have closed in Myanmar due to the turmoil, while the slumping kyat has been a hot topic on social media networks, where users on Thursday posted images of panic-buying of fuel, or gas stations closing due to shortages.

Rising prices of goods and fuel have posed major challenges to previous military governments in Myanmar, with the cost of cooking gas among the triggers of a monk-led "Saffron Revolution" in 2007.

Zaw Min Tun said the economy had worsened due to outside factors as well as the coronavirus, but did not specify what those were.

"We have responsibility to build it back," he said of the economy.

The World Bank predicted on Monday the economy would slump 18% this year and Myanmar would see Southeast Asia's biggest contraction in employment.

In August, the Central Bank of Myanmar tried tethering the kyat 0.8% either side of its reference rate against the dollar, but abandoned that earlier this month as pressure on the exchange rate mounted.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Evergreen

WSU Myanmar students share personal stories amid military coup

WSU Myanmar students and alumni are urging their family back home to stay hopeful as the Myanmar military coup that started on Feb. 1. continues. Civil engineering major Thaw Zin Naing came to the U.S. in May 2016, in pursuit of a higher education. Now only a year away from graduating, the future of his education is uncertain.
POLITICS
persecution.org

Legislation Being Planned to Address Military Junta in Myanmar

09/22/2021 United States (International Christian Concern) – U.S Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Representative Greg Meeks (D-NY) are planning to introduce legislation sanctioning Myanmar’s oil and gas industries and pushing State Department to determine whether the Burmese military committed genocide against the Rohingya minority. Member offices are currently going back and forth on how to shape the sanctions, a Hill staffer familiar with the matter told ICC.
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

Myanmar military launches airstrike in Sagaing region amid

Naypyitaw [Myanmar] September 28 (ANI): Myanmar military launched an airstrike on several villages of the Sagaing region after heavy clashes broke out between junta forces and civilians. Thousands of civilians have been displaced due to the airstrikes while several government troops were killed. The intense fighting broke out between junta...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Military Government#Economic Crisis#Currency#The World Bank
IBTimes

Myanmar Monks March Against Military Junta

Scores of pro-democracy Buddhist monks took to the streets of Myanmar's second-biggest city Saturday, rallying against the military coup in demonstrations that coincided with the 14th anniversary of previous clergy-led mass protests. Myanmar has been in turmoil and its economy paralysed since February when the military ousted Aung San Suu...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Concerned United Nations can only sidestep Myanmar crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — In his speech last week to open the U.N. General Assembly, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres bracketed Myanmar with Afghanistan and Ethiopia as nations where “peace and stability remain a distant dream.”. He declared unwavering support for the people of the turbulent, military-ruled Southeast Asia state “in their pursuit...
POLITICS
persecution.org

Diplomatic Negotiations Prevent Myanmar Military Junta as UN Representation

(International Christian Concern) – According to a report from Foreign Policy, the United States and China brokered an agreement to prevent representatives from Myanmar’s military-led government from speaking at this week’s session of the United Nations General Assembly. This decision was a compromise between the two countries to allow both representatives from the former democratically elected government to remain present alongside delegates from Myanmar’s military.
WORLD
Reuters

Myanmar's economic crisis fuels underground currency trading

Oct 1 (Reuters) - As Myanmar’s economic slump deepens after February’s military coup and parts of its financial system freeze up, many in the strife-torn country are turning to online groups to bypass official channels to trade currencies. The fragility of the financial system was further exposed this week when...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
UN News Centre

‘Urgent’ international response needed in Myanmar: UN chief

An “urgent” international response is needed to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a “catastrophe” in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned. In a report sent to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, the UN chief also said he feared that the military’s grip on power would become increasingly difficult to counter.
WORLD
Reuters

Myanmar currency trade turns to online groups on Facebook amid crisis

Oct 1 (Reuters) - As Myanmar's economic slump deepens after February's military coup and parts of its financial system freeze up, many in the strife-torn country are turning to online groups to bypass official channels to trade currencies. The fragility of the financial system was further exposed this week when...
ECONOMY
AFP

Malaysia 'disappointed' with Myanmar over ASEAN envoy row

Malaysia's foreign minister expressed disappointment Monday at Myanmar's failure to cooperate with an ASEAN envoy, warning that the country's junta chief could be excluded from an upcoming summit of the bloc. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been under pressure to address a February coup in Myanmar and subsequent crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 1,100 people. Members of the 10-nation group have pushed for an end to the troubles, with a Bruneian official chosen as an envoy due to visit Myanmar to meet with the opposing factions. But an apparent reluctance to grant the envoy access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi rankled Malaysia during a video call between ASEAN foreign ministers on Monday.
ASIA
The Independent

Jailed US journalist in Myanmar slapped with new charge

A U.S. journalist who has spent more than four months in pretrial detention in military-ruled Myanmar has been charged with a second criminal offense, his lawyer said Monday, while authorities refused to disclose the reason behind his arrest. Danny Fenster, managing editor of the Yangon-based online news and business magazine Frontier Myanmar, has been charged under the Unlawful Associations Act, said lawyer Than Zaw Aung.Fenster, 37, already was charged with incitement, also known as sedition, for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. That offense is punishable by up to three years in prison.It is not known what Fenster is...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Sri Lanka agrees to reform terror law to keep EU trade deal

Sri Lanka's president vowed "immediate steps" to amend anti-terror legislation to retain a lucrative trade status with the European Union, his office said Tuesday. The EU had warned Sri Lanka that its generalised system of preferences (GSP Plus) -- a favourable trade scheme to encourage developing nations to respect human rights -- could be withdrawn if Colombo did not improve its rights record. Gotabaya Rajapaksa told a visiting EU delegation Monday that he had instructed the justice minister and the attorney general to carry out urgent reforms to the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). The law allows police to arrest and detain suspects for long periods. Confessions extracted from suspects can be used against them, and many have been held for decades without charge.
ASIA
kfgo.com

Taliban expand economic team as Afghan crisis deepens

(Reuters) – Afghanistan’s Taliban government bolstered its economic team on Tuesday, naming a commerce minister and two deputies as the group tries to revive a financial system in shock from the abrupt end to billions of dollars in foreign aid. Nooruddin Azizi, a businessman from Panjshir province north of Kabul,...
AGRICULTURE
Dallas News

China’s abuses at last get greater world attention

Earlier this month, Newcastle University in England hosted the first large-scale conference of scholars, lawyers, politicians and human rights advocates to discuss the Chinese government’s alleged genocide against the Uyghur ethnic group in its northwest Xinjiang region. Though the conference and its topic are both half a world away, it’s worth our attention for the same reason Afghanistan, Venezuela, Syria, Russia and Myanmar are worth our attention. Wherever there are threats to freedom and human rights around the world, how America responds matters. It says a lot about who we are and what we value, and often it determines outcomes.
CHINA
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court probe into his deadly drug war after he retires from politics. "I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released late Monday, in his first public comments on the investigation, having previously insisted he would not cooperate with the court. ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown probe into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. "Just stick to the facts because there are records of it. I am not threatening you -- just don't cheat me on the evidence," Duterte said in the speech, which came two days after he declared he would retire from politics.
POLITICS
The Independent

Singapore passes law ‘banning foreign interference’ despite rights concerns

A controversial law that aims to crack down on “foreign interference” in domestic affairs and counter “serious threats” was passed by the Singapore parliament on Monday, even as critics said the law can be used to stifle dissent.The Foreign Interference Countermeasures Act (FICA) grants sweeping powers to authorities to compel internet service providers and social media platforms to provide user information or block content they deem to be hostile.It also allows the government to designate individuals or organisations as “politically significant persons” if their work is deemed to be directed towards a political end. These individuals or organisations, however, are...
ASIA
Reuters

Reuters

194K+
Followers
217K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy