CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Tioga-Nicetown lounge

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qji42_0cCcKIEj00

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed and another was injured after a shooting the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

It happened just after midnight Thursday on the 1800 block of West Park Avenue.

Police say the two victims were shot at close range outside the Tender Touch Lounge.

A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the wrist and is listed in stable condition.

Police found 10 shell casings at the scene.

Authorities are searching the area for surveillance cameras.

No arrests have been made.

Comments / 7

Sakinah Wooten
5d ago

So deeply grateful that a person I know made it outta there safely. RIP to the person who lost their life; condolences to their family

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Park#Police#Wpvi#Tender Touch Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

Woman charged with murdering 87-year-old father, girlfriend at Surf City, NJ home

SURF CITY, New Jersey -- A Pennsylvania woman was charged Tuesday with killing her 87-year-old father and his girlfriend at his home at the New Jersey shore. Authorities in Ocean County announced they arrested 55-year-old Sherry Lee Heffernan in Landenberg, in southeastern Pennsylvania, on Monday. Heffernan faces two murder counts and two weapons counts and was being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition to New Jersey.
SURF CITY, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
55K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy