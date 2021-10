Ministry have rescheduled their U.S. tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their ‘The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste’ album. A new set of dates has just been announced featuring special guests Melvins and Corrosion of Conformity. The run is now scheduled to begin in 2022; kicking-off on March 6 in Baltimore, Md. before wrappig up on April 18 in Seattle, Wash. The tour is mostly of the same cities and venues; and any changes have been noted in the complete listing of tour dates.

