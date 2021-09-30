Learn to be a better negotiator—here’s how it can improve your finances

My full retirement age is 66 and 4 months. My birthdate is June 23. I thought that I read somewhere that you can start taking Social Security in the year you turn full retirement age, and as long as you don't make more than $50,000 by the time you reach full retirement age there is no penalty, i.e., if I started to take my retirement in January or February, as long as I stay around $5,000 per month, I could make it work. Or, is this totally off base? Subscribe for full article.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 11 HOURS AGO