Martina Hingis highlights, Moeen Ali magic and an NRL moonwalk try

Martina Hingis in the process of beating Venus Williams in 1997.

1) On this day in 1980, the great Martina Hingis was born. In 1997, she became the youngest person to win a singles grand slam by beating Mary Pierce in Melbourne. Here she is winning Wimbledon later that year plus a tribute to her doubles prowess. Hingis won 20 slams in doubles, including the women’s and mixed titles at Wimbledon in 2015 after coming out of retirement. Finally, here’s a lovely one-on-one interview she did with Chris Evert.

2) You might not see a better goal this season than the one scored by Desire Asante for Golden Kicks against Mobile Phone People in a Ghanaian Division 2 play-off game. And you might not see a cheekier goal than this from Ipswich, to earn a last-minute point at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

00:33

Fifteen-year-old scores spectacular solo goal in Ghanaian football final – video

3) After Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Anthony Joshua, thoughts turned to the imminent trilogy match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The pair have been trading barbs in gloriously idiosyncratic style, and to further whet the appetite, here’s a doc on Fury’s extraordinary recovery in their first fight, here are highlights of his win in the rematch, and – for the purists – 11 minutes of him singing.

4) On this day in 2007, Germany beat Brazil 2-0 to win the Women’s World Cup. Here are highlights of the game, and a deep dive into their success in Fifa’s Raising their Game documentary. Here are all the episodes to enjoy.

5) On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker kicked the longest field goal in NFL history – a game-winning 66-yard effort to leave Detroit Lions fans shell-shocked. Arizona’s Matt Prater struck from 62 yards earlier this month, but a 68-yard effort against Jacksonville on Sunday went badly wrong.

6) Moeen Ali has retired from Test cricket, more than enough reason to look back at his many acts of brilliance. Here’s his career-best 6-53 against South Africa in 2017, his hat-trick which ended the series and a five-fer against India in 2018. With the bat, here’s his career-best 155 not out against Sri Lanka in 2016; and another ton against Pakistan from later that summer:

1) Even Men with Steel Hearts (love to see a dog on the pitch).

2) Jaxson Paulo’s moonwalk try helps South Sydney Rabbitohs reach the NRL grand final.

3) Yuriy Sedykh died last week, but his hammer world record, set in 1986, still stands.

4) In 1984, Uwe Hohn threw a javelin 104.8m. Changes to the rules mean nobody has passed the 100m mark since, with the official world record still held by Czech superstar Jan Zelezny.

