“The Vast of Night”: Micro Budget, not Micro Entertainment
In 2019, director Andrew Patterson broke onto the cinematic stage with his debut film “The Vast of Night”. Reminiscent of The Twilight Zone and classic television, the micro-budget film opened at a little-known film festival in Salt Lake City, Utah and has been streaming solely on Amazon Prime ever since. Despite the film’s relative obscurity, it is one of my family’s favorite movies, and I wish to spread its viewership more widely. To me, “The Vast of Night” represents the very best of back-to-the-roots cinematic entertainment.swarthmorephoenix.com
