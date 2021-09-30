CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo and Zynga both deny claims that there was a Nintendo Switch 4K model

By Jordan Gerblick
gamesradar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 09/30: Nintendo and Zynga have both denied the existence of a 4K-capable Nintendo Switch model. In the two tweets seen just below, Nintendo has stated another Nintendo Switch model isn't planned at the current time, citing Bloomberg's new report as inaccurate. This could either mean that a new 4K-capable Switch model genuinely isn't in production right now, or it could be Nintendo's way of reassuring those who purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED Model next month, as well as their investors.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.biz

Nintendo introduces additional tier to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has revealed a new tier to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. Revealed during Nintendo Direct, the new membership plan will provide subscribers access to titles from the Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive, in addition to the already playable NES and SNES titles. Titled Nintendo Switch Online +...
VIDEO GAMES
TrustedReviews

The Nintendo Switch doesn’t need 4K support

OPINION: There have long been reports suggesting a 4K Nintendo Switch could be in the works, pushing the resolution to the same pixel count that the PS5 and Xbox Series X are capable of. A new Bloomberg report has once again stoked the flames of this particular rumour by claiming...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Denies Supplying Developers With Tools To Build 4K Switch Console

Nintendo has long been hinting that it is working on potentially releasing an upgraded version of the Switch. Dubbed the Nintendo Switch Pro, the console was rumored supposed to feature 4K graphics. However, plans have not yet come to fruition as the gaming company announced earlier this summer that new versions of the Switch would only see a newer OLED screen replacing the original.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#4k Resolution#Nintendo And Zynga#Bloomberg#K Switch#Nvidia
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game, Smyths Toys and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Issues New Statement Disputing 4K Switch Reports

Earlier today, Bloomberg published a surprising new report claiming that 11 developers are currently working with 4K dev kits provided by Nintendo prior to the announcement of the Nintendo Switch OLED. This report seemed to indicate that the company is working on a new video game console beyond the model releasing next week. The company has officially disputed Bloomberg's reporting in a pair of Tweets from the official Nintendo Co. Ltd. Twitter account. In the Tweets, Nintendo reiterates that the Nintendo Switch OLED is the only new model of the console that the company is currently working on. The full statement can be found below.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Pro: everything we know about the long-rumored 4K Switch

Even though a Nintendo Switch Pro never came to be, rumors of a 4K Switch refuse to go away. The Japanese company recently announced the Nintendo Switch OLED, a pleasing upgrade over the original console that comes with a bigger screen, a redesigned kickstand, more internal storage, better speakers, and a striking OLED display.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Games are being reportedly developed for a version of the Switch that Nintendo denies even exists

Companies are still working on games for a “Pro” version of the Nintendo Switch, with a 4K display, despite Nintendo repeatedly denying that such a console even exists.Employees at 11 game companies – ranging from large firms like Zynga to smaller studios - told Bloomberg that they had a 4K development kit for the Nintendo Switch to build games for the console. A Zynga spokesperson denied to the publication that they had a development kit.The kit reportedly contains additional ports to connect to a computer, and more memory for debugging software, but is otherwise like the hardware consumers would eventually...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Nintendo
thenerdstash.com

4K Nintendo Switch Hardware Reportedly in the Hands of Developers

Rumors of a 4K Nintendo Switch have been flying around the internet for almost as long as the Nintendo Switch has been on the market. The rumor mill went into overdrive earlier this year as reports of a new Nintendo Switch Pro made the rounds, unknown at the time if it’d have 4K capability. However, those leaks turned out to be the recently announced OLED Nintendo Switch, a minor upgrade to the Switch family. Now, Bloomberg is reporting that developers at 11 game studios currently have their hands on 4K Nintendo Switch development kits. According to the report, Nintendo had already begun giving 4K Nintendo Switch development kits to studios when the OLED Nintendo Switch was announced this past summer.
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

Nintendo Switch Developers Say They Have Been Using 4K Dev Kits

When Nintendo announced their latest Switch upgrade, it wasn’t the 4K beast that many had hoped for. It was mostly the introduction of an OLED screen, but other than that it more or less remained the same internally as the previous model. While some have praised the inclusion of OLED, there are some who did hope that Nintendo would have released a bigger upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Switch 4K May Never Happen; Confusion Surrounding Nintendo

According to Bloomberg, some studios have received Switch devkits from Nintendo, which support 4K resolution. The company denies these claims. Rumors about Nintendo Switch Pro have been making rounds on the web for a long time. This console was allegedly able to support 4K resolution, which aroused the interest of many players. Ultimately, all leaks, although they came from reliable sources, turned out to be false. The console saw the light of day as OLED version, whose main advantage is a better quality screen.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Nintendo confirms 4K Switch Pro never existed — nobody is convinced

Nintendo denies that it has been working on the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro with 4K support after a report claimed the Japanese gaming giant was supplying tools to game developers to make 4K-capable Switch games. However, fans still think otherwise. Nintendo confirmed on Twitter that it has "no plans" for...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch Pro 4K rumor officially shot down again

The Nintendo Switch remains one of the most loved game consoles in recent years, but it is far from perfect. In fact, it might also be getting too old to compete with the current generation of consoles, at least as far as playing on a big screen is concerned. That has made desires and rumors of a 4K-capable Nintendo Switch only stronger, but, once again, the company officially refuted that it was handing out dev kits for developers to work on 4K-compatible games for a new Switch model.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Walmart and Target are changing the Xbox Series X restock game

Finding an Xbox Series X restock is particularly difficult right now, but some recent developments from retailers like Walmart and Target are suggesting some changes to the way we hunt for stock in the future. While there are very few rumors of new drops this week, there is some hidden good news.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Rumor: Developers Have Allegedly Received a Nintendo Switch 4k Dev Kit, Nintendo Quickly Shoots Down Report

While we’re waiting on the next iteration of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED, more rumors have begun to flay all over the place in regards to a more powerful system. As we already know, the OLED is not a major hardware upgrade as some previously thought, but rather a visual step up for the handheld aspect of the system. Not long after this, whispers of a 4k, or a Pro system began to surface, with the possibility of a 2022 release. This speculation has been further fueled by a new report from Bloomberg, who is now stating that they were contacted by several developers who advised that they were working on games with a “Nintendo 4k Dev Kit.” Nintendo was quick to respond as they have now completely denied this report, and shooting down the apparent existence of a newer Switch console.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

New World players report faulty GPUs

New World is reportedly bricking expensive GPUs. According to a post on Twitter, which you can see below, multiple New World players are claiming that their GPU systems are no longer working after playing Amazon's New World (thanks, PC Gamer). This tweet comes after New World's full launch earlier this week, so it would seem that Amazon's new game began rendering GPUs redundant just a few hours after the game first launched.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Sony buying remaster master Bluepoint means more magic for PS5

Sony finally secured Bluepoint Games, the modern masters of the remake and remaster. Rumors swirled about Sony's acquisition for quite some time and were whipped up into a frenzy after the Demon's Souls remake was released in late 2020 - but the confirmation is finally here. We also have confirmation that Bluepoint is working on an original game - something we should all be very excited about.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesradar.com

Best Xbox accessories for 2021

One of the best parts about buying a new console is outfitting it with all the accessories and services you desire. We're rounding up all the best Xbox accessories right here, with all the latest tech compared so that you can have the highest quality experience on offer. However, grabbing a console can be expensive enough as it is, so spending even more on Xbox accessories isn't exactly ideal. That's why we've rounded up the lowest prices and best offers, saving you money as well as time.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

eFootball fiasco symptom of growing rush to bring out games

The scathing reviews of the "grotesque" eFootball 2022 and its "horrible" graphics are a potent illustration of the risks posed by increasing pressure to rush video games to market, experts say. The latest edition of the game previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer was meant to offer something to compete with undisputed football game champion FIFA, with maker Konami opting for a free-to-play model to attract fans. But the release was almost universally panned, with just a 10 percent positive rating on game platform Steam days after its release. With players crying foul, Japanese gaming giant Konami last week apologised and promised to take the criticism into account as it updated eFootball.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy