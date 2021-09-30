Nintendo and Zynga both deny claims that there was a Nintendo Switch 4K model

While we’re waiting on the next iteration of the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED, more rumors have begun to flay all over the place in regards to a more powerful system. As we already know, the OLED is not a major hardware upgrade as some previously thought, but rather a visual step up for the handheld aspect of the system. Not long after this, whispers of a 4k, or a Pro system began to surface, with the possibility of a 2022 release. This speculation has been further fueled by a new report from Bloomberg, who is now stating that they were contacted by several developers who advised that they were working on games with a “Nintendo 4k Dev Kit.” Nintendo was quick to respond as they have now completely denied this report, and shooting down the apparent existence of a newer Switch console.

