Dani’s Thoughts: “WandaVision” Lives up to the Hype

James Gunn is definitely one of the busiest directors in Hollywood at the moment. This past summer, the quirky filmmaker released his hilarious and gory DC masterpiece, The Suicide Squad, and he’s currently in pre-production on the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And if that weren’t enough, Gunn is also producing a Holiday Special centered on his band of cosmic adventurers. The director has been very secretive about the Disney+ special and has only shared small details here and there. But now, he’s teasing that it’ll introduce a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I’m intrigued.

