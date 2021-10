It’s hard to believe, but 25 years have passed since “Rent” rocked the world with its message of choosing love over fear and living without regret. The show’s 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour, playing the Boch Center Shubert Theatre Oct. 12-17, is bound to be bittersweet as fans, known as Rentheads, come back for one last look at Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon.