Kratos Actor Says God of War Ragnarok Was Delayed Because of Him; Actor Needed to Rehabilitate from Surgery
According to the actor voicing Kratos in 2018’s God of War and the upcoming God of War Ragnarok, the sequel was delayed because of him. Previously slated for a release later this year, God of War Ragnarok was officially delayed into 2022 back in June of this year. “We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families. With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to shift out release window to 2022”, Sony Santa Monica Studio wrote.wccftech.com
Comments / 0