Kratos Actor Says God of War Ragnarok Was Delayed Because of Him; Actor Needed to Rehabilitate from Surgery

2018’s God of War for the PlayStation 4 may have knocked it out of the park, but the upcoming God of War Ragnarok is ready to aim for a higher score. The combat system was fast-paced and offered just enough variety to keep it from dreaded repetition. Now, Ragnarok is promising to make things more interesting, not just with new attacks, but new ways to defend as well: a series of new shields will have Kratos protecting that stern mug in style, and will throw in some unique defensive skills for each one wielded in battle. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed hints of the new additions in the latest trailer aired during the PlayStation Showcase 2021, with director Eric Williams confirming the sequel’s improvements.

