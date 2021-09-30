CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Opposed to 'safe injection sites'

Cover picture for the articleI write to express my vehement opposition to recent proposals to establish so called “safe injection sites” within the commonwealth. Legislation such as Senate Bill 1272, sponsored by Cape and Islands state Sen. Julian Cyr, and House Bill 2078, sponsored by state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, would create taxpayer-funded facilities and medical staff throughout the state, including Cape Cod. People would bring illegal drugs obtained on the street and inject themselves without risk of criminal prosecution.

