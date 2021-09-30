Pig Iron Theatre’s “Love Unpunished” Depicts the Grief of 9/11 Through Movement
“I am searching for the provocations that lead me to let me live this life more fully, to find beauty in its mundanity and not so much in the grand narratives that give us comfort,” said director Dan Rothenburg in the playbill for “Love Unpunished.” “Because those grand narratives get weaponized by political actors so quickly and so cynically — with the most shocking example in my lifetime being the iconography of 9/11.”swarthmorephoenix.com
