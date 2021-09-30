Artist of the Week Julia Stern on Painting for its Meditative Processes
Julia Stern ’25 smiles and chats as she sips her morning coffee out of a cornflower-and camel-colored mug. A closer look reveals an intricate painting of a rock formation juxtaposed against the open space of a baby blue sky. Julia’s painted mugs, based on her nature and travel photography, were the subject of adoration in her residence hall. Friends then encouraged her to submit her work to the Kitao first-year art show.swarthmorephoenix.com
