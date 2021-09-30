Artist of the Week Julia Stern on Painting for its Meditative Processes

Hannah Schultz, a post-bachelor graduate student here at USM who is pursuing her art education certification has earned her spot as our Artist of the Week. Schultz is originally from Montana, but currently residing in the area as she attends classes. Originally, Schultz did not follow her dreams of being an artist due to the “familial pressure” of going into a professional field that would make more money. Schultz has since realized that she can be successful in any career that she is passionate about with hard work and perseverance. Schultz stated, “To love what I do despite the paycheck is more valuable than being miserable in a high paying job. Life is too short, pursue what you’re passionate about.”

VISUAL ART ・ 8 DAYS AGO