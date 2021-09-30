CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist of the Week Julia Stern on Painting for its Meditative Processes

By Katherine Kihiczak
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Stern ’25 smiles and chats as she sips her morning coffee out of a cornflower-and camel-colored mug. A closer look reveals an intricate painting of a rock formation juxtaposed against the open space of a baby blue sky. Julia’s painted mugs, based on her nature and travel photography, were the subject of adoration in her residence hall. Friends then encouraged her to submit her work to the Kitao first-year art show.

John Berger and Finding Beauty

I am one of those people who tends to avoid silence at all costs. Typically, my avoidance manifests as seeking busier study spaces, constant background music, or a podcast — what I’ve started to casually identify as “a bit of chatter in my ear.” I take my chatter to grocery stores or on long walks; though controversial, sometimes I turn on chatter even as I fall asleep.
