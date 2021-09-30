Lancaster man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for multiple robberies

WORCESTER — A Lancaster man was sentenced Monday in federal court for committing three bank robberies, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Matthew Alden, 27, was sentenced to 136 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $14,914. Due to prior convictions, including a 2018 robbery conviction, Alden was sentenced as a career offender. In December 2020, Alden pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.