If you think you saw a railroad boxcar coming down I-395 or up Rte. 2 Wednesday, your eyes did not deceive you. A refurbished 1930s boxcar was transported from Woodstock to the Danbury Railway Museum Wednesday by highway. The antique rode on I-395 through Putnam, Killingly, Plainfield, Griswold and then Norwich, and up Rte. 2 toward Hartford.