Temple fitness to host Hamden strongman competition Oct. 2
Temple Fitness on Saturday will host a strongman event in Hamden to benefit the Vinton County Local School District’s Viking Drama players. The event, Vinton County Viking Players Presents Strongman, will kick off at 11 a.m. Oct. 2 and will offer concessions and “freaky feats of strength,” which include “strongman squats, sand bag toss, running with stones, a fire truck push and loading medley,” according to the Temple Fitness Facebook page.www.vintonjacksoncourier.com
