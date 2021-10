Bears, 17-13 The Bears? Winning a football game? With this offense and these players? Don’t ask me why. I have no idea. After last week’s embarrassment in Cleveland, why anyone would have confidence in the Bears beating any team, even the historically comical Lions, is beyond me. And yet here I am, boarding a ship of fools. Now that I think about it, it could be a cry for help. Season: 2-1.