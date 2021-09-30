Eckington: Pedestrian, 94, who died in crash identified

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and another is under arrest after a multi-car crash in Brentwood. Police charged 27-year-old Christian Lopez with driving while ability impaired/drugs for the crash that killed 57-year-old Soraida Polanco and injured seven others. It happened on Second Avenue, just west of Hilltop Drive, at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Police said Lopez was behind the wheel of an Acura TL when it hit the rear of a Toyota Camry. The impact pushed the Toyota into the opposite lane where it hit the side of a Jeep Wrangler. Polanco, a front seat passenger in the Toyota, was taken to South Shore University Hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, Rodolfo Polanco, 59, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Blanca Flor Moran Acosta, 35, was in the back seat and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, Meyvellin Munoz, 39, and her sons Xavier, 14, and Johann, 10, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Blanca Garcia, 71, a back seat passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries. Claro Munoz, 69, also in the back seat, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Lopez was expected to be arraigned Sunday.

BRENTWOOD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO