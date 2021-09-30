CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eckington: Pedestrian, 94, who died in crash identified

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have named a 94-year-old woman who died when she was hit by a car in Derbyshire. Officers said the collision occurred on Church Street - between the junctions with Sheffield Road and Mill Road - in Eckington at about 15:30 BST on Monday.

KGET 17

UPDATE: Man who died after crashing into pole on Union Avenue identified

UPDATE (9/28): The man who died after colliding into a pole Saturday has been identified as 41-year-old Bakersfield resident Jorge Edgardo Serrano Gomez, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) (9/25) — One person is dead after colliding with a pole early Saturday morning in South Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Street#Traffic Accident
Bay Net

Charles County Firefighter Who Died In Motorcycle Accident Identified

UPDATE -- The Charles County Sheriff's Office posted the following message identifying the victim from the motorcycle crash earlier today:. "Our Traffic Operations Unit is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist that occurred earlier this morning. On October 2 at 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a motor...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
KSLA

3 people injured in Texarkana wreck involving motorcycle

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Three people went to the hospital Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 5) after a crash between a motorcycle and van. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says the crash happened along Arkansas Boulevard at Pinson Drive. Officials say a van pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The two...
TEXARKANA, AR
NJ.com

Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision

A South Jersey man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in Salem County. Raymond Dempsey, 56, of Clayton, was riding west on Daretown Road/County Route 635 in Upper Pittsgrove Township shortly after 3:30 p.m. when he crossed the double-yellow line and struck an eastbound SUV, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
capecod.com

New details: State Police identify victim of deadly early morning pedestrian crash on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – Mass State Police are investigating a deadly scene in Harwich shortly after 5 AM Saturday morning. Initial reports say a pedestrian was struck on Route 6 between exits 78 & 82 (old exits 9-10). Three vehicles also collided in the area. It was unclear why the victim was walking. A three-vehicle crash was also reported just after the initial; incident.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS New York

Christian Lopez, 27, Charged With DWAI In Crash That Killed 1, Injured 7 In Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and another is under arrest after a multi-car crash in Brentwood. Police charged 27-year-old Christian Lopez with driving while ability impaired/drugs for the crash that killed 57-year-old Soraida Polanco and injured seven others. It happened on Second Avenue, just west of Hilltop Drive, at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Police said Lopez was behind the wheel of an Acura TL when it hit the rear of a Toyota Camry. The impact pushed the Toyota into the opposite lane where it hit the side of a Jeep Wrangler. Polanco, a front seat passenger in the Toyota, was taken to South Shore University Hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, Rodolfo Polanco, 59, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Blanca Flor Moran Acosta, 35, was in the back seat and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, Meyvellin Munoz, 39, and her sons Xavier, 14, and Johann, 10, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Blanca Garcia, 71, a back seat passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries. Claro Munoz, 69, also in the back seat, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Lopez was expected to be arraigned Sunday.
BRENTWOOD, NY
CBS Philly

Woman Who Hit, Killed Firefighter Thomas Royds On Schuylkill Expressway Drove Car Without Brakes, Wasn’t Impaired: DA

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says the woman accused of hitting and killing firefighter Thomas Royds on the side of Schuylkill Expressway earlier this year was driving a car without rear brakes, not under the influence as previously stated. DA Kevin Steele, along with officials from Pennsylvania State Police and Lower Merion Township, gave an update Tuesday on the investigation into the July crash that killed firefighter Thomas Royds and injured three other first responders. On July 24, Royds and other first responders were assisting with a two-vehicle crash on Schuylkill Expressway when authorities say Jacquelyn...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Post-Crescent

Kimberly High School student who died in motorcycle crash identified

KIMBERLY - Kimberly Area School District officials said Tuesday the teen who died Monday in a motorcycle crash in Combined Locks was a Kimberly High School student. Kimberly High School senior Anthony Douglas suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to the district. A 17-year-old female passenger, who’s also a Kimberly High School student, is in critical condition.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
Virginian-Pilot

Police identify 2 men who died in Portsmouth shooting

Police have identified two men who were killed in an early Sunday morning shooting in Portsmouth. Portsmouth police were called at 2:47 a.m. to the intersection of Randolph Street and Lansing Avenue for a two-vehicle accident, according to a press release from the department At the scene, officers discovered two victims in the same vehicle. One man was struck with a fatal gunshot wound and ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 34-year-old Amber Nicole Ramirez who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)

Officials identified 34-year-old Amber Nicole Ramirez who died in a single-vehicle crash on I-20 (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Amber Nicole Ramirez, of Tyler, Texas, as the woman who lost her life in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on I-20 in Shreveport. The accident also left two children, who have not been identified yet, in the hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA

