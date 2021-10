The region sparred with clouds and a slow-moving front, with some spots winning a better deal than others. Then again, 80s and humid might not be much of a win in October. If you agree with that, then tomorrow’s got you covered. The front sinks south and the whole region sees more in the way of ocean-influenced air. It does mean lots of clouds, and perhaps some rain drops at times.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO