Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 11:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-01 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Highlands; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, north central, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Central Highlands, Estancia Valley, Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area, Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains and Upper Tularosa Valley. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Espanola Valley, Far Northwest Highlands, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Jemez Mountains, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Santa Fe Metro Area, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama and Upper Rio Grande Valley. In west central New Mexico, West Central Highlands and West Central Mountains. * Through this evening. * A storm system approaching from the west will steer an abundant amount of moisture into New Mexico today. Widespread rain showers and embedded thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall are expected. There is also the potential for showers and storms to train repeatedly over some locations. * The potential exists for flash flooding to develop. Areas of steep terrain, urban and low lying areas, and recent burn scars will be most susceptible to excessive rainfall and rapid runoff.