It once may have been seen as a sign of strength and dedication to show up at work with the flu. It was never smart, given the possibility of infecting co-workers. But the era of COVID-19 has put an end to those times. Symptoms of COVID-19 and flu can be similar. Someone who guesses wrong could spread COVID-19. The only way to be sure is to get tested.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO