Washington is celebrating homecoming this week, with some traditions returning after COVID-19’s cancellation last year. Activities this week include dress up days, staff and class competitions, girls’ football and boys’ volleyball class competitions, and spirit night with king and queen coronation at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the high school auditorium. Those vying for queen this year are Liaden Fillinger, RyLee Fishback, Elyse Hunt, Jenna Messer, Greta Rothe, Brooke Stout, and Ava Turner. Nominees for king are Sam Ackerman, Kasen Bailey, Lucas Kroll, Mateo Salazar, Lance Sobaski, Quinn Wubbena, and Ethan Zieglowsky. Hattie Miller and Easton Miller were also selected as junior attendants.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO