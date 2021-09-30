Penn State-Indiana game predictions: Revenge game or not, Lions look poised to pounce on the Hoosiers
Don’t call it a revenge game. That was the message from Penn State defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher this week in advance of a Saturday night matchup against Indiana (2-2). The Lions and Hoosiers are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in front of a Stripeout crowd at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is ranked No. 4 nationally and has high hopes of improving to 5-0, but must knock off plucky Indiana in order to get there.www.pennlive.com
