Penn State-Indiana game predictions: Revenge game or not, Lions look poised to pounce on the Hoosiers

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature a look at the challenge that awaits the Lions at Iowa and an updated list of bowl projections for Penn State. Penn State has been one of college football’s best in its ability to win the turnover battle in a 5-0 start, but the Lions’ numbers pale in comparison to the Iowa defense they face this Saturday. The Hawkeyes have 12 interceptions this season, and they lead the nation in turnover margin (+2.40). That “machine” awaits Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense, writes Joe Juliano for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO