Penn, PA

Penn State-Indiana game predictions: Revenge game or not, Lions look poised to pounce on the Hoosiers

PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Don’t call it a revenge game. That was the message from Penn State defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher this week in advance of a Saturday night matchup against Indiana (2-2). The Lions and Hoosiers are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff in front of a Stripeout crowd at Beaver Stadium. Penn State is ranked No. 4 nationally and has high hopes of improving to 5-0, but must knock off plucky Indiana in order to get there.

PennLive.com

Penn State set to challenge Iowa’s ‘turnover-creating machine’; updated PSU bowl projections, and more

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature a look at the challenge that awaits the Lions at Iowa and an updated list of bowl projections for Penn State. Penn State has been one of college football’s best in its ability to win the turnover battle in a 5-0 start, but the Lions’ numbers pale in comparison to the Iowa defense they face this Saturday. The Hawkeyes have 12 interceptions this season, and they lead the nation in turnover margin (+2.40). That “machine” awaits Sean Clifford and the Penn State offense, writes Joe Juliano for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
PennLive.com

Nick Tarburton calls opportunity to contribute to Penn State defense a ‘blessing’ after early career injuries

STATE COLLEGE — Nick Tarburton’s first three seasons at Penn State were marred by injuries that kept him on the sideline, first as a linebacker and then later as a defensive end. There were tools and talent within the former four-star recruit from Pennridge, but Tarburton never got the chance to fully show what he was capable of doing within the Nittany Lions defense.
PennLive.com

Penn State men’s basketball practice takeaways: Newcomers, how Micah Shrewsberry runs practice and more

STATE COLLEGE — The Bryce Jordan Center was filled with the sounds of clapping hands, chattering voices and basketballs being pounded into the hardwood as the Penn State men’s basketball team went through its fifth day of preseason practice Tuesday afternoon. The season opener against Youngstown State is just more than a month away. The Micah Shrewsberry era is close to tipping off.
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania high school football Week 6 rankings

3. Moon (7)6-05 4. Cathedral Prep (10)5-13 Teams to watch: Cedar Cliff (3) 5-1, Pine-Richland (7) 3-3, South Fayette (7) 4-2, Spring Grove (3) 5-0, West Chester Rustin (1) 4-1. Class 4ARecordPrevious rank. 1. Jersey Shore (4)6-01 2. Belle Vernon (7)5-02 3. Thomas Jefferson (7)3-13 4. Bishop McDevitt (3)4-14 5....
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

