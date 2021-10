It seems that just last week I was hiding out in my parents’ basement, tornado warnings blaring every five minutes on my phone, as Hurricane Ida swept through Southeastern PA. Even as many are still recovering from Ida’s costly damages, fall flooding season hasn’t stopped, and even unnamed storms continue to cause harm to the region. The intensity and frequency of flooding is fueled by climate change, and transportation is the number one contributor to global warming.

