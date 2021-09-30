CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

iStat Menus review: A dashboard smorgasbord for the macOS menu bar

By Glenn Fleishman
Macworld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndividual: $11.99, $9.99 upgrade; Family Pack: $14.99, $12.99 upgrade. iStat Menus 6 gives you access at a glance to a dashboard’s worth of statistics, graphs, states, and speeds of your Mac’s CPU, disks, network, battery, and memory—as well as throwing in the kitchen sink, offering clocks and the current and forecast weather—through dropdown menu bar items. If you need or want to know what’s going in any nook and cranny on your Mac, or what time (and day) it is in, say, Auckland, New Zealand, for example, the app has you covered.

www.macworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A $246 Laptop With Dazzling HD Display and Bang & Olufsen Speakers

If you’ve been waiting to pick up a new laptop, you’ll want to snag this surprise Amazon deal, which gets you a brand new HP Chromebook for just $259. The HP laptop sale gets you a 14-inch Chromebook with HD display, built-in webcam and 4GB of memory for work, school or just to use around the house. Choose from a gorgeous “ceramic white” or a classic “mineral silver” finish. Amazon Buy: HP Chromebook 14-Inch HD Laptop $258.88 Similar laptops run into the $500-$1000 range, and the cheapest price we previously saw for this HP 14 Series Chromebook was $279 last fall. You get the...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

An Intro to Dynamic CDK Dashboards

The CDK uses a four-step process to convert your code into a CloudFormation template: construct, prepare, validate, and synthesize. We'll create a CloudWatch dashboard construct that dynamically adds widgets for every DynamoDB table in the construct's scope. The first property is a reference to the dashboard that will store all of the widgets that you create. It should register itself as an Aspect in its scope and create the dashboard construct. Add a constructor to the class in `lib/dynamoDashboard.ts.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Pocket-lint.com

25 of the best gadgets and gizmos to appear on Amazon Launchpad

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Launchpad is a brilliant programme run by the company that helps support startups and small businesses. A showcase of some of the best products on the site for people to buy, with a range of brilliant gadgets and gizmos getting the exposure they deserve. We have seen...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macos#Menu Bar#Dashboard#Software#Smorgasbord#Dropdown#Istat Menus#Cpu Gpu#Combined
CNET

Windows 11 and Android apps: They're coming eventually, but Microsoft hasn't said when

One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at its announcement event earlier this year was the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its app store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.
SOFTWARE
Macworld

Apple releases rare Device Support Update for macOS

Apple on Thursday released a “Device Support Update” for macOS Big Sur separate from its usual update schedule. The release notes state that “This update ensures proper updating and restoring for iOS and iPadOS devices with a Mac.”. Apple doesn’t provide any specific notes about the update, but since the...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Best laptops 2021: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and in 2021 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student in search...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
makeuseof.com

How to Customize the Control Center and Menu Bar on Your Mac

Just like on an iPhone or iPad, your Mac also has a Control Center that you can use to control Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirDrop, and more. What's more, you can customize this Control Center as you would on other devices, though it's a bit limited. Here's how to customize your Mac's...
COMPUTERS
Macworld

Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac without a subscription lands October 5

Apparently, this is a big week for productivity suites. On Tuesday, Apple unveiled major , and we end the week with a Microsoft announcement for its suite of apps that include Excel, OneNote, PowerPoint, Teams, and Word. On October 5, Microsoft will release the non-subscription version of . The Home...
SOFTWARE
Macworld

Here’s what users really think of Apple’s stock iOS apps

While you’ve been able to delete and download Apple’s apps since iOS 10, Apple hasn’t allowed users to express how they feel about its own apps. With the launch of iOS 15, however, Apple has added the ability to rate and review its own apps just like all the others.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Skip the Apple Watch preorder stress and grab a Series 6 for $50 off

Preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will likely begin this month, but there’s not a whole lot that’s new other than a slightly larger screen and a few new colors. So skip the wait and the lines: Amazon is selling the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 in blue or red for $349 today, knocking $50 off the price.
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

If your iPad mini has wonky wobbly scrolling, Apple probably won’t fix it

The iPad mini and its Liquid Retina redesign may have been the best product to come out of Apple’s California Streaming event, but some early adopters are reporting that they are experiencing the so-called “jelly effect” when scrolling where one side scrolls a tiny bit faster than the other giving the appearance of wobbling.
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

Macworld Podcast: Deep thoughts about the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 will be Apple’s hottest seller this holiday season. Should you buy the new phone? We take a close look at the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, how they stack up against previous iPhones, and give you reason why you should or shouldn’t buy them in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
CELL PHONES
Macworld

Apple releases iOS 15.0.1 with fix for Apple Watch unlock bug

Every major new yearly iOS update comes with a few bugs, despite Apple running a big beta-test program that lasts months and incorporates millions of users. When you’ve got enough hardware in the world, you just can’t catch everything. Some of those bugs have been big enough that we recommend users wait to upgrade to iOS 15 until a few of them are fixed.
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

How to identify a font, any font, anywhere you find it

With tens of thousands of fonts in circulation, it’s tough to identify a specific font from memory, when you see it. Fortunately, you don’t have to—there are free websites, and an iOS app, that can identify font samples for you on the fly. The process is easy and a whole lot of fun.
SOFTWARE
Macworld

Apple Watch Series 7 preorders may begin October 8

When Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 7 at its California Streaming event, it was missing something the other products had: a ship date. A new rumor from Jon Prosser suggests it might get one very soon. While Apple merely said new Apple Watch Series 7 models would begin shipping...
ELECTRONICS
Neowin

The Windows 11-styled Chrome menus are now live in Canary channel

Right now, there is a lot of buzz in the tech community surrounding the upcoming Windows 11 OS from Microsoft, and in a recent leak from the Chromium Gerrit, we learned that the development team at Google's Chrome is working on a new project featuring Windows 11-styled context menus. As such, the new context menus will sport the rounded corner-styled theme that the next-gen OS is bringing with it.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to AOSP, the Android Open Source Project — though you won’t get it on a Pixel or other device just yet. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s next operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy