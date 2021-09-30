CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

SK, Washington Advance to Tennis Sectional Final; Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/30

wuzr.com
 5 days ago

It will be South Knox and Washington in today’s final of the Vincennes Lincoln Boys Tennis sectional.. On Wednesday, the Spartans trimmed the host Alices 3-2. The decisive point came at number two singles where Hunter Sievers rallied for a 3-6, 6-4 and 7-5 win. Other winners for the Spartans were Nathan Robbins at number one singles and the number two doubles team of Trevor Lough and Noah Hayden. The other semi-final had Washington blanking Rivet 5-0. The final from Lincoln gets underway this afternoon at 5pm.

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
City
Lincoln, WA
Vincennes, IN
Sports
City
Princeton, IN
City
Vincennes, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Girls Soccer#Sk#Sports Roundup#Tennis Sectional#Spartans#Evansville North#Pike Central#The North Knox 7th#The Clark Middle School
The Associated Press

French report: 330,000 children victims of church sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — Victims of abuse within France’s Catholic Church welcomed a historic turning point Tuesday after a new report estimated that 330,000 children in France were sexually abused over the past 70 years, providing the country’s first accounting of the worldwide phenomenon. The figure includes abuses committed by some...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy