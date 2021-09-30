SK, Washington Advance to Tennis Sectional Final; Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/30

It will be South Knox and Washington in today’s final of the Vincennes Lincoln Boys Tennis sectional.. On Wednesday, the Spartans trimmed the host Alices 3-2. The decisive point came at number two singles where Hunter Sievers rallied for a 3-6, 6-4 and 7-5 win. Other winners for the Spartans were Nathan Robbins at number one singles and the number two doubles team of Trevor Lough and Noah Hayden. The other semi-final had Washington blanking Rivet 5-0. The final from Lincoln gets underway this afternoon at 5pm.