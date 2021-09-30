Elrich Raises Specter of ‘Breakdown’ in County Services in Debate Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
By WTOP News
marylandmatters.org
6 days ago
Amid a debate about a strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers, Montgomery County Executive Marc B. Elrich (D) said Wednesday he has ordered a study of staffing levels in key agencies to see whether such a mandate would “break the system” by hindering critical public safety operations. Maryland’s most...
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
California’s recently issued COVID-19 vaccination mandate allows students and staff to opt out for religious or ideological reasons. While a small minority are expected to leave their schools over this mandate, a key lawmaker says he may push legislation to eliminate the personal belief exemption.
Next week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will hear argument in two expedited cases challenging vaccine mandates, one imposed by New York state on health care workers and one by New York City on teachers. With the dispiriting resurgence of COVID-19 over the last several months, the federal government has moved to impose vaccine mandates broadly, and some states and localities have followed suit. Not surprisingly given the politicization of vaccine mandates, this has been met with fierce opposition by some, including lawsuits like the ones before the Court of Appeals next Thursday.
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Wednesday said a universal COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed by the federal government would be a very useful tool in the fight against the pandemic. “I would do for everyone else what they have done for federal employees,” Elrich said in response to a question from...
As Missouri’s department of health and senior services (DHSS) amended its rules this week to allow booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) predicted a possible immediate demand for 1.5 million boosters. About 2.9 million Missourians completed the vaccination.
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly all employees of Sutter Health are in full compliance of mandatory COVID vaccinations, the Northern California health care provider said Wednesday.
Sacramento-based Sutter said less than 200 employees are on unpaid administrative leave for not becoming vaccinated, with more than half of those workers being part-time. More than 99% of Sutter’s 55,000 workers were vaccinated by September 30 when compliance deadlines went into effect, the company said.
Those workers who are not vaccinated have just over a week to comply with the mandate.
“Some employees are currently taking steps to comply and return to work, while those...
A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows COVID-19 vaccinations may have helped prevent about 8,500 new infections and 1,400 deaths among seniors in Michigan during the first five months of 2021.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers kicked off two days’ worth of testimony on House Bill 435 in the House Labor and Commerce Committee. The bill is only the most recent piece of legislation that would strip COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The bill would expand COVID-19 vaccine exemptions to include a...
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott (D) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday. The 37-year-old mayor, who received a single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine in March, is feeling fine and continuing to work, but is quarantining at his East Baltimore home, spokesman Cal Harris said. “The...
It has now been 42 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of October 3, the U.S. has sent 478,410,525 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 145.8% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
Lancaster County’s weekly COVID-19 deaths last week reached their highest mark since February, totaling 19 from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, according to the county coroner’s office. The county is averaging nearly 2.5 deaths a day as hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continue to hover above 100, according to data...
Washington — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has publically encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, said Sunday there’s “no chance” he will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students because he believes “mandates only divide us.” “I truly believe that the mandates only divide us and only divide us more. From the standpoint of mandates, I don’t believe […]
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers on Monday announced $9,899,758 in American Rescue Plan Funding for Bowie State University’s Public Health Information and Technology (PHIT) Workforce program and the school’s COVID-19 data collection.
The funding, which came from the Department of Health and Human Services through the American Rescue Plan, was announced by U.S. Senators Cardin and Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown; all are Maryland Democrats.
The PHIT Workforce program aims to train over 4,000 students from underrepresented communities in public health informatics and technology.
The funding will help the university recruit and train participants, get paid internships and placement into public health agencies for those participants to enter and diversify the PHIT workforce.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the systemic health inequities in our country. We have seen large gaps in public health reporting especially around race and ethnicity data, bolstering the need for a public health workforce representative of its community,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “The best way to ensure that we are equipped for the next public health emergency is to increase skilled training and to diversify our future workforce to truly reflect those they are serving in the health care system.”
Across Alachua County and Florida last week, both new COVID-19 cases and vaccinations dropped to low levels that have not been seen in months. At the same time, the Alachua County Commission lifted its local state of emergency, and the county's mandatory masking order expired at 5 p.m. Thursday. COVID-19...
As the deadline arrived Friday for health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face losing their jobs, workers talked publicly about the angst they feel not knowing whether the ax will come down on them and the anguish of contemplating the sudden and unceremonious end of a career. A...
People waiting until the last minute to get a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the state mandate deadline later this month may have to cast a wider net than usual to find the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Monday is the last day for unvaccinated people to get either their second...
A coalition of fair elections advocates wants the Maryland State Board of Elections to allow more federal agencies to register voters in the state ahead of the 2022 elections. Maryland’s election laws allow the State Board of Elections to designate federal agencies as “voter registration agencies,” according to a news release from the Everyone Votes Maryland coalition and Demos, a New York-based progressive think tank.
Fair housing advocates gathered outside of the State House in Annapolis Friday night to demand that Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) reinstate expired eviction protections. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down eviction protections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in late August. Similar protections from Hogan ended in mid-August after Maryland’s state of emergency expired.
Anne Arundel County residents urged members of the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission to keep their county whole in congressional maps during a Thursday evening public hearing. However, some Anne Arundel residents at the meeting said the commission should include portions of the county in a district with the Eastern Shore.
Comments / 0