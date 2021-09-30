CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Elrich Raises Specter of ‘Breakdown’ in County Services in Debate Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By WTOP News
marylandmatters.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid a debate about a strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate for county workers, Montgomery County Executive Marc B. Elrich (D) said Wednesday he has ordered a study of staffing levels in key agencies to see whether such a mandate would “break the system” by hindering critical public safety operations. Maryland’s most...

www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Related
5NEWS

Anti-vaccine mandate bills pass in Senate

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Senate is working against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by passing three bills to exempt Arkansas employees from the vaccine. In addition, these measures would provide financial support for unvaccinated employees. The three bills will make their way to the house after some debate. One side fighting...
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates and the Constitution

Next week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit will hear argument in two expedited cases challenging vaccine mandates, one imposed by New York state on health care workers and one by New York City on teachers. With the dispiriting resurgence of COVID-19 over the last several months, the federal government has moved to impose vaccine mandates broadly, and some states and localities have followed suit. Not surprisingly given the politicization of vaccine mandates, this has been met with fierce opposition by some, including lawsuits like the ones before the Court of Appeals next Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Montgomery County, MD
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

Sutter Health Reports 99% Worker Compliance With COVID Vaccine Mandate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Nearly all employees of Sutter Health are in full compliance of mandatory COVID vaccinations, the Northern California health care provider said Wednesday. Sacramento-based Sutter said less than 200 employees are on unpaid administrative leave for not becoming vaccinated, with more than half of those workers being part-time. More than 99% of Sutter’s 55,000 workers were vaccinated by September 30 when compliance deadlines went into effect, the company said. Those workers who are not vaccinated have just over a week to comply with the mandate. “Some employees are currently taking steps to comply and return to work, while those...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Labor Unions#County Executive#County Services#Covid
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmakers debate over COVID-19 vaccine bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers kicked off two days’ worth of testimony on House Bill 435 in the House Labor and Commerce Committee. The bill is only the most recent piece of legislation that would strip COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The bill would expand COVID-19 vaccine exemptions to include a...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia governor says there’s “no chance” of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students

Washington — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, who has publically encouraged parents to vaccinate their children, said Sunday there’s “no chance” he will mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students because he believes “mandates only divide us.” “I truly believe that the mandates only divide us and only divide us more. From the standpoint of mandates, I don’t believe […]
EDUCATION
CBS Baltimore

Bowie State University Awarded Nearly $10M In Federal Funding To Boost Public Health Workforce Program

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers on Monday announced $9,899,758 in American Rescue Plan Funding for Bowie State University’s Public Health Information and Technology (PHIT) Workforce program and the school’s COVID-19 data collection. The funding, which came from the Department of Health and Human Services through the American Rescue Plan, was announced by U.S. Senators Cardin and Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown; all are Maryland Democrats. The PHIT Workforce program aims to train over 4,000 students from underrepresented communities in public health informatics and technology. The funding will help the university recruit and train participants, get paid internships and placement into public health agencies for those participants to enter and diversify the PHIT workforce. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the systemic health inequities in our country. We have seen large gaps in public health reporting especially around race and ethnicity data, bolstering the need for a public health workforce representative of its community,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “The best way to ensure that we are equipped for the next public health emergency is to increase skilled training and to diversify our future workforce to truly reflect those they are serving in the health care system.”
providencejournal.com

RI nurse, dentist who defied vaccination mandate still had jobs Friday

As the deadline arrived Friday for health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face losing their jobs, workers talked publicly about the angst they feel not knowing whether the ax will come down on them and the anguish of contemplating the sudden and unceremonious end of a career. A...
PROVIDENCE, RI
marylandmatters.org

Fair Elections Advocates Urge State Bd. of Elections to Allow More Federal Agencies to Register Voters in Md.

A coalition of fair elections advocates wants the Maryland State Board of Elections to allow more federal agencies to register voters in the state ahead of the 2022 elections. Maryland’s election laws allow the State Board of Elections to designate federal agencies as “voter registration agencies,” according to a news release from the Everyone Votes Maryland coalition and Demos, a New York-based progressive think tank.
MARYLAND STATE
marylandmatters.org

Fair Housing Advocates Rally to Demand Hogan Reinstate Eviction Protections

Fair housing advocates gathered outside of the State House in Annapolis Friday night to demand that Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) reinstate expired eviction protections. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down eviction protections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in late August. Similar protections from Hogan ended in mid-August after Maryland’s state of emergency expired.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
marylandmatters.org

Anne Arundel Residents Urge Legislative Redistricting Commission to Keep County Whole In Congressional Maps

Anne Arundel County residents urged members of the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission to keep their county whole in congressional maps during a Thursday evening public hearing. However, some Anne Arundel residents at the meeting said the commission should include portions of the county in a district with the Eastern Shore.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy