Chrissy Teigen Honors 'Son We Almost Had' in Heartbreaking Instagram Post

TV personality Chrissy Teigen honored her two sons, Miles and late baby Jack, for National Son Day and the first anniversary of her and John Legend's baby's passing.

This week, cookbook author and mother of three Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to honor her two sons with John Legend, Miles, 3, and the late Jack. Teigen first celebrated Miles in a sweet post for National Son Day as she joked:

"... if he grows up and sees I posted for daughter’s day and not son’s, will he be mad?"

The "Lipsync Battle" host then wondered whether future grievances of children would be about social media posts, then wrote about the love she had for her son:

"....anyhow I love you so much, son!!"

Alongside her caption, Teigen shared an adorable collection of photos of Miles from the last few years, including one of him enjoy his food and another at Christmas where he's wearing a corrective baby helmet.

A few hours later, Teigen took a more serious and heartbreaking approach to the day as she posted a message directed to her late son Jack, who passed away last year during a miscarriage.

During the family's difficult time last year, Teigen was open and honest with her fans about the pregnancy and infant loss and all the heartbreaking emotions that came with it.

With the anniversary of his passing, Teigen continued to share her emotions. The "Cravings" author addressed her late son in an Instagram post and wrote he had given her the worst pain she had ever felt:

" ...a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. "

Teigen explained that although she did not have the opportunity to take care of her son, his birth and passing showed her how to love and look after herself because the experience made her realize how precious her body was.

She ended her moving tribute by admitting that although people say the grieving process becomes more manageable, for her, that had not happened yet. Teigen then told her son that she and his father loved him.

Teigen's post gained a lot of love and support from her famous friends and fans. It received over 2 million likes and many comments offering support and condolences for her family.

Besides dealing with the massive heartbreak from the loss of her child, Teigen has dealt with other stresses over the last year, including getting criticized over bullying allegations.

In July, Teigen took to Instagram to share the mental health struggles she faced after an offensive tweet from 2011 resurfaced. The TV host apologized for her past behavior in a lengthy article for Medium.