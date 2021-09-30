From astronauts to animals, Walt Disney’s imaginary world came to life 50 years ago
A new era: Grand Opening of Magic Kingdom theme park. The public had never seen anything quite like it: On Oct. 1, 1971, the imaginary world of Disney came alive with the opening of Walt Disney World Resort. Mickey Mouse led the first lucky visitors — Lakeland residents Bill and Marty Windsor and their two young sons Jay and Lee — into the Magic Kingdom while beloved characters danced and sang.www.theledger.com
