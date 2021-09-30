CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and faces 21 to 27 months in prison. Keller acknowledged in court records that he tried to obstruct Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory,...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Times

Supreme Court taking aim at lawless Biden

Joe Biden has persistently and purposely reversed effective border policies implemented by former President Trump to pursue a radical, open border, pro-amnesty agenda. Thankfully for families and communities, the rule of law is standing in his way. Last month, the Supreme Court delivered a stinging blow to Joe Biden’s agenda...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Washington Examiner

Biden: Men harassing and filming women in the bathroom 'a part of the process'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refused to mince words after a number of "activists," including a man and a self-identified illegal immigrant, stalked, harassed, and filmed her in a bathroom stall after one of her two classes at Arizona State University over the weekend. The Arizona Democrat blasted the protesters for their "unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

FBI raids NYPD sergeants union headquarters in Manhattan

Federal investigators have descended on the Manhattan headquarters of one of the nation’s largest police unions, headed by controversial president Ed Mullins.“All I have been told is the FBI has raided the SBA headquarters and it’s in connection with an ongoing investigation,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a briefing on 5 October.Andrew Quinn, who serves as general counsel to the union, was not immediately available for comment. The Independent has also requested comment from the US Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI’s New York field office.A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Sports

Two-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller charged with felony for role in January 6 Capitol attack

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty to a felony charge stemming from his participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The 39-year-old swimmer agreed to obstructing an official proceeding -- one of seven criminal charges he incurred in February, but prosecutors dropped the other six -- and can resultantly face up to 27 months in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Us Capitol#Swimmer#Electoral College#The Capitol Rotunda#House#Senate#U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

Whistleblower claims Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives personnel were improperly paid bonuses reserved for criminal investigators

A whistleblower is accusing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of fraud, waste and abuse. CBS News was told the alleged practice could potentially involve hundreds of millions of tax dollars across multiple federal agencies. The whistleblower said some in administrative jobs at the agency were paid a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US senator lashes out over 'unlawful' bathroom protest

A Democratic senator hit out Monday at leftist activists who followed her into a bathroom to make their case for a massive White House spending package she has been blocking -- highlighting the divisions threatening President Joe Biden's economic agenda. Kyrsten Sinema, one of two conservative-leaning Democratic holdouts in the Senate on Biden's $3.5 trillion social welfare package, was assailed at Arizona State University, where she lectures. The senator said in a statement her students, who were also using the bathroom when the protesters struck, had been "unfairly and unlawfully victimized." "It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom," she said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

613K+
Followers
119K+
Post
543M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy