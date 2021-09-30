These Congressmembers Turned Campaign Contributions Into Luxury Travel – and Somehow, it's Not Illegal
These Congressmembers Turned Campaign Contributions Into Luxury Travel. Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) is no stranger to the St. Regis Deer Valley resort, making regular visits to the five-star property in Park City, Utah, according to his campaign finance disclosures. Those trips — at least five of them since 2018 — were funded by corporate contributions through his political action committee, Keep America Rolling.www.nbcmiami.com
