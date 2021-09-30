CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

These Congressmembers Turned Campaign Contributions Into Luxury Travel – and Somehow, it's Not Illegal

By Noah Pransky, NBCLX Political Editor
NBC Miami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Congressmembers Turned Campaign Contributions Into Luxury Travel. Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) is no stranger to the St. Regis Deer Valley resort, making regular visits to the five-star property in Park City, Utah, according to his campaign finance disclosures. Those trips — at least five of them since 2018 — were funded by corporate contributions through his political action committee, Keep America Rolling.

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Moore
Person
Dean Phillips
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Campaign#Campaign Finance Reform#Congressmembers#The St Regis Deer Valley#Pac#Campaign Legal Center#Clc
The Independent

Joe Manchin leans over deck of his yacht to tell protesters he will oppose Medicare expansion

Democratic senator Joe Manchin had an awkward exchange with protesters from the deck of his yacht this week as his party was forced to delay voting on two infrastructure bills because he has opposed parts of the legislation.From his $250,000 boat named “Almost Heaven” on the Potomac River in DC, the centrist from West Virginia explained why he opposed a major part of the bill championed by progressives - the expansion of Medicare to include dental and vision care, and hearing aids.“We will get to that eventually, but right now we can’t even take care...it’s going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Uber

Comments / 0

Community Policy