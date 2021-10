Fascism is now on full display in San Juan County and it is an ugly sight. I have had my objections with many actions of the San Juan County Health Department through this pandemic but I at least believed that most of their leadership were trying to do what they thought was best for all in the community. Their verbiage of late has turned to something very disturbing. Individuals make their decisions to be vaccinated or not to be vaccinated for their own very personal reasons. We do not know their stories nor is it anyone’s business to know. The fear on both sides is valid and it is not for any government of a free nation to force medical choices… and yes, making life impossible to live in one’s own community is a form of force.

