CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Middle Georgia COVID vaccination rates are still well below state, national average

By Justin Baxley
Macon Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree weeks ago, President Joe Biden announced a new plan to get more Americans vaccinated which included a vaccine mandate that could impact 100 million people. While the mandate’s details have yet to be released by Biden’s administration, it could drive up vaccination rates that have slowed since spring. Since...

www.macon.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoninformer.com

A Third of U.S. COVID Deaths Last Week Were in 3 States: Report

Three states accounted for roughly one-third of last week’s coronavirus-related deaths, according to federal data. Of the U.S.’s 9,500 deaths, a third came from Texas, Georgia and Alabama, ABC News reported. The United States has logged approximately 42 million coronavirus cases and 679,000 related deaths since the start of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

West Virginia governor warns of ‘terrible, terrible carnage’ as US passes 40 million Covid cases

The US has a case of long Covid, having now topped more than 40 million known cases, more than the population of the whole state of California. Leaders across the country — and the political spectrum — are urging people to get vaccinated to stop what one governor called “terrible, terrible carnage.”“We’ve got a really big time situation in West Virginia. Rights or no rights, you need to really get vaccinated. You need to give to your neighbours, I know you’re loving, caring people. We’ve got to do this,” West Virginia governor Jim Justice said on Monday, after reading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
Local
Georgia Government
thewoodyshow.com

COVID Death Rate Over 4 Times Higher In States With Low Vaccination Rates

The average rate of COVID-related deaths is more than four times higher in states with low vaccination rates than in those that have vaccinated a larger share of their residents. The U.S. is currently averaging more than1,500 deaths every day, which is the highest in nearly seven months. According to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stockxpo.com

CDC says nursing home residents are still at risk for Covid with low vaccination rates among staff

Denise King, a staff member at Crown Heights Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from Walgreens Pharmacist Annette Marshall, in Brooklyn, New York, December 22, 2020. Yuki Iwamura | Reuters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Macomb Daily

Study: Michigan a below-average state for teachers

According to a new study by wallethub.com, Michigan finds itself in the bottom half of the best states to be a teacher. Michigan checked in at 36, just behind Ohio and just in front of Colorado in the study. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 24 key indicators of teacher-friendliness. The data set ranges from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio, to whether the state has a digital learning plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Georgia#Middle Georgia#Americans#Georgians#Locationone
Fox11online.com

State COVID-19 case and death averages drop

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases and new deaths fell from the previous day. The state Department of Health Services reported 2,778 new cases on Thursday, with the seven-day average falling to 2,746. Test positivity made no change, remaining at 7.5%. The U.S. Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Enid News and Eagle

Parts of state show increased COVID-19 vaccination rates

More Oklahomans are reaching fully vaccinated status in ZIP codes that have been lagging most of the summer, according to the latest biweekly vaccination data from Oklahoma State Department of Health. The statewide COVID-19 vaccination rate was 46.6% this week, compared to 54.7% nationally, the Health Department said in its...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WPFO

Report: Maine food insecurity rate still higher than national average

PORTLAND (WGME) – A new report says 182,000 Mainers experienced hunger recently, with one food bank distributing a record-setting 31 million meals. That group says quick action from the government helped, especially in the early days of the pandemic. The Good Shepherd Food Bank says a recent report found overall...
MAINE STATE
wjhl.com

24 new COVID hospitalizations push Southwest Virginia rate to 2.5X state average

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — A recent spike in COVID-19 cases is beginning to show in Southwest Virginia’s reported hospitalization and death numbers. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 24 new hospitalizations and seven new deaths in the nine-county Southwest Virginia viewing area Friday. The hospitalization total is the highest single-day number of the entire pandemic for the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
whopam.com

Ky. COVID positivity rate falls below 12 percent

Kentucky gained 3,391 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, but the positivity rate fell below 12 percent for the first time in over a month. According to the daily reports, the positivity rate decreased to 11.95 percent—there were also 31 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll since the pandemic began at 8,370. There are currently 2,287 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, 664 in the ICU and 445 on a ventilator.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: State Of Colorado Employee Vaccination Rate Far Below Those Of City Of Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– At the deadline, the City and County of Denver reported that 99% of its workforce was vaccinated against COVID-19. CBS4 checked the State of Colorado figures and found 76% have indicated that they are vaccinated. (credit: Scott Heins/Getty Images) The reason for the big difference in numbers between the City and County of Denver and the State of Colorado is a difference in policies. It was back in January when Gov. Jared Polis received his vaccination. “As governor, I wanted to put my arm where my mouth was and roll up my sleeve and get it. I have the badge to prove...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Maine Has Received So Far

It has now been 42 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of October 3, the U.S. has sent 478,410,525 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 145.8% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy