Media and news outlet Bloomberg recently reported that Nintendo Switch development kits capable of 4K graphics have been sent by Nintendo to various game developers around the world, and furthermore speculated that a Switch model capable of supporting 4K graphics could be released by the end of next year. In a rare move by the company, Nintendo issued an official statement on their corporate Twitter account specifically refuting this report. Nintendo clearly states that the Bloomberg report “falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support” and that, “to ensure correct understanding among [their] investors and customers, [they] want to clarify that this report is not true.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO